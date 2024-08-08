Thomasville National Bank Buys 357 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,743,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

