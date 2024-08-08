Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $353.55 million and $5.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00036397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,640,093,264 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

