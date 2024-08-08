Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 83,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

