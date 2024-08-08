The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
Timken has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Timken Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 530,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,127. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at Timken
In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.
Timken Company Profile
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
