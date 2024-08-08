The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $341.97. 118,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $356.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.00 and its 200-day moving average is $317.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.