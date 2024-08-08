The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hershey in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Hershey by 36.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

