The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5 million-$76.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.2 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 112,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,850. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $704.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

