The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HCKT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 26,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,288. The stock has a market cap of $714.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCKT

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.