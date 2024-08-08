The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $2.90

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.30 to $2.90 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.

NYSE:TV opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

