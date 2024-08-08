The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $2.90

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.30 to $2.90 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -10.34%.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
