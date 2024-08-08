The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $15.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 351,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 525,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

