The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 25.1 %

NYSE TCS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

See Also

Earnings History for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

