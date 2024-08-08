The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 25.1 %

NYSE TCS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

