The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.8 %

CG stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,183,379 shares of company stock worth $79,577,951. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.