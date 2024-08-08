The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) Insider Anne Martin Acquires 12,279 Shares

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIERGet Free Report) insider Anne Martin acquired 12,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £4,788.81 ($6,119.88).

Anne Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Anne Martin bought 10,821 shares of The Brighton Pier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,869.45 ($6,222.94).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

Shares of PIER opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.17 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.14. The Brighton Pier Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 60.98 ($0.78).

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

