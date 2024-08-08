The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BWIN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 603,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWIN
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Baldwin Insurance Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.