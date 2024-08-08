The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 603,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

