Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL traded up $54.25 on Thursday, reaching $827.24. The stock had a trading volume of 204,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,099. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $751.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.23. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $854.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.