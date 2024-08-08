Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.80.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK opened at $228.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.27. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Tetra Tech are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

