Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Buys $119,863.80 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 5,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Terex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

