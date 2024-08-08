Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.580 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 2,503,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,674. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

