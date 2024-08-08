Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

