TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

