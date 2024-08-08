Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.