Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 51,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The company has a market cap of $444.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
