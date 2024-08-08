Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 51,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The company has a market cap of $444.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,947 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 667,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 490,686 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

