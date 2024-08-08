Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of 555.67 and a beta of 0.60. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

