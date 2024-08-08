TD Cowen Raises Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $137.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.89. 84,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

