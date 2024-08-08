Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

NYSE TRGP opened at $133.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,909. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after acquiring an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 234,749 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

