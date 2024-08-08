Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wedbush

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of TNGX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 74,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $973.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,872,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,503,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,872,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,503,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,471,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,812,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

