Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $11.49. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 261,563 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 343,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,488,904 shares in the company, valued at $394,494,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

