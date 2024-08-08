T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 346,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 105,401 shares.The stock last traded at $36.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

