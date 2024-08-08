Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.49

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 96587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

SYZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$267.10 million, a PE ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

