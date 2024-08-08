Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $24.04. 3,410,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,571,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

