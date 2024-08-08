Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 662,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

