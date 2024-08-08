Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $506.41 and last traded at $495.00. Approximately 4,839,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,252,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $799.08 and its 200 day moving average is $836.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

