Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $529.50 and last traded at $596.37. 3,606,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,162,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $921.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $806.02 and its 200 day moving average is $838.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

