Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.69-8.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $20.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $513.37. 9,826,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.31. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

