Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 26,016,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551,201. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

