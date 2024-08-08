Suncor Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.14 on Thursday, reaching C$54.34. 527,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,210. The firm has a market cap of C$69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$56.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

