Suncor Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.14 on Thursday, reaching C$54.34. 527,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,210. The firm has a market cap of C$69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$56.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.