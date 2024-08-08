Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 683,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

