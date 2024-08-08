Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 1,481,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

