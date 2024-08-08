SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 0.6%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. Approximately 2,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

