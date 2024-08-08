Stuart Lorimer Purchases 24 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 616 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($188.93).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($23,023.32).

On Friday, June 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 37 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £224.96 ($287.49).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON:BAG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 614 ($7.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,135. The firm has a market cap of £681.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.37. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 471.50 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.75) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.75 ($7.69).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

