Stuart Lorimer Purchases 24 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 616 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($188.93).
Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($23,023.32).
- On Friday, June 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 37 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £224.96 ($287.49).
A.G. BARR Stock Performance
LON:BAG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 614 ($7.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,135. The firm has a market cap of £681.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.37. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 471.50 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.31).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
