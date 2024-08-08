Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
