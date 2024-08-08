Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

