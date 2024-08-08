STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.73 Million

STP (STPT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, STP has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $80.73 million and $6.18 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.42 or 0.97589344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03992907 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,251,184.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

