StockNews.com Upgrades Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) to “Hold”

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

NYSE MD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 961,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,784. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 181,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

