StockNews.com Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) to “Sell”

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 17.9 %

NYSE LEU traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 547,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $665.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

