StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPR opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.