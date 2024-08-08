StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.