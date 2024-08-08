StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SBFG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.51.
SB Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
