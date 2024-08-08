StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Polymet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

About Polymet Mining

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.