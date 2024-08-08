StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

