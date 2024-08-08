StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

