StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 18,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $50,675.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,678.77. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,251 shares of company stock worth $131,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

