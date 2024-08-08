StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
